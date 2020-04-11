NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $79.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised NuVasive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NuVasive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.94.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA traded up $4.42 on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. 1,534,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth about $76,528,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NuVasive by 703.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.