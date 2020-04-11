Orchid Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.79 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $3.79 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.04625206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009605 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.