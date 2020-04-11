Patron Market Capitalization Reaches $26,530.27 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene and Exrates. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $26,530.27 and approximately $63.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.02704451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201434 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,507,953 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates, IDAX, Hotbit, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.