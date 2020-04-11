Paytomat Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,382.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $366,551.83 and approximately $31,382.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Paytomat token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, BigONE and Chaince.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.02696055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

Paytomat Token Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.