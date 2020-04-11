PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $906.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,500. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

