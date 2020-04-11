PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0768 on Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $77.96 million and approximately $359,373.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.03361378 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002213 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00797643 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014358 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

