Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will report sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 million. Profound Medicl reported sales of $1.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 million to $18.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.70 million, with estimates ranging from $20.67 million to $47.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medicl.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mackie cut Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Profound Medicl in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,548,000.

PROF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 80,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52. Profound Medicl has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

