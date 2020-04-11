QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Hits $11.64 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. QASH has a total market cap of $11.64 million and approximately $87,004.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LATOKEN, Huobi and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.02711926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Liquid, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Gate.io, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.