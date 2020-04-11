Qbao Hits Market Cap of $359,685.86 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Qbao has a market cap of $359,685.86 and approximately $1,793.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000126 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, EXX, CoinEgg and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

