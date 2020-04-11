Raymond James Cuts Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $117.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.82.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,516. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $122.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.