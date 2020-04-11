RefToken (REF) Market Capitalization Tops $27,116.18

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One RefToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. During the last week, RefToken has traded 81.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. RefToken has a market capitalization of $27,116.18 and $2.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.18 or 0.04593824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009533 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003427 BTC.

About RefToken

REF is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

