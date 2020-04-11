Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a dividend on Friday, April 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Renasant has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

RNST traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $25.46. 387,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

