Request Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30,885.00 (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, CoinPlace, Mercatox and KuCoin. In the last week, Request has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $30,885.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.45 or 0.04473424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036822 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,573,224 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, WazirX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, DDEX, Koinex, COSS, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, CoinPlace, Mercatox, Bitbns, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

