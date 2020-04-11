Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.35.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE:ROK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,451. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.