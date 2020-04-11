Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $34.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Markel from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $851.25.

Shares of MKL traded up $25.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1,005.40. 56,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,048.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,136.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. Research analysts forecast that Markel will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Markel by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

