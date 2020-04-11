Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $109.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $135.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,921. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Entergy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after purchasing an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,226,000 after purchasing an additional 524,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

