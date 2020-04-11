Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,800 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,274.95 ($29.93).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.36) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,436.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,027.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

