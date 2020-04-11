SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $14,163.06 and approximately $36.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

