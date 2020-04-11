ShowHand Market Capitalization Tops $8,784.19 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $8,784.19 and approximately $1,503.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.02701446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201949 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

