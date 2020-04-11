SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Down 0% This Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 0% lower against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $108,864.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02702262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Ethfinex, OKEx, Livecoin, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

