SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $104.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLG. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.58.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,370,000 after buying an additional 131,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,075,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,512,000 after buying an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,488,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.