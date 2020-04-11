SnowGem Price Hits $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $288,936.91 and $79,135.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005098 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,944,420 coins and its circulating supply is 23,867,328 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

