South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to report sales of $158.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $160.70 million. South State reported sales of $155.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $980.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $991.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 311.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of South State by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in South State by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in South State by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,142. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. South State has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $88.10.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

