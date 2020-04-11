Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONA. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. 89,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $227.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico purchased 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $80,498.58. Insiders bought 72,584 shares of company stock valued at $758,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 268.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 26.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

