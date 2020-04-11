SpeedCash Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last Week (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 26.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $2,468.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SpeedCash is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml . SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

