Stakenet (XSN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $80,176.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $80,176.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.01085869 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00056415 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00280997 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 105,431,511 coins and its circulating supply is 100,532,504 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

