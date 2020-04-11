Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Raised to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Stars Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Stars Group stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,172,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,626,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,258,000 after buying an additional 419,352 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,257,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,649,000 after buying an additional 1,044,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 1,371.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,956,000 after buying an additional 9,484,790 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.