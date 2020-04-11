Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $300.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $358.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LRCX. Bank of America upped their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.65.

Lam Research stock traded down $8.47 on Wednesday, hitting $258.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a one year low of $171.04 and a one year high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

