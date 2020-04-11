Stifel Nicolaus Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $90.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.97. 4,008,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

