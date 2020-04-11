Stipend Reaches Market Cap of $44,456.64 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 106.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $44,456.64 and approximately $38.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.01077392 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00278106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00173449 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007542 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00059137 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

