Storj Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Storj has a market cap of $12.75 million and $1.58 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDAX, Huobi and Binance. During the last week, Storj has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02704176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Upbit, Tidex, Liqui, Liquid, Livecoin, IDEX, Bittrex, ABCC, Huobi, Binance, IDAX, CoinTiger and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.