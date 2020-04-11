STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 57,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.35. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

