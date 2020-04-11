SunTrust Banks Trims Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Target Price to $47.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $107.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $97.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.43. 414,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.