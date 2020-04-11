sUSD Price Tops $1.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $2,558.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.02711926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,660,256 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.