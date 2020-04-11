SVB Leerink Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $41.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hologic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 3,092,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

