SVB Leerink Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $41.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hologic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 3,092,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25.
In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
