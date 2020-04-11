TenX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Coinrail and OKEx. TenX has a market cap of $4.60 million and $2.00 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02704176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,631,249 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Upbit, BitBay, OKEx, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Coinrail, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Huobi, COSS, BigONE, Bithumb, Gate.io and Vebitcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

