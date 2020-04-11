TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.13 (Strong Buy) from the eight brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and seven have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $38.84 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TFI International an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TFII stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. 123,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,321.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

