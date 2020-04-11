Time New Bank Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $348,163.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, C2CX, OKEx and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.22 or 0.02704451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201434 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,286,586,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bibox, CoinBene, DragonEX, Huobi, OKEx, OTCBTC, BigONE and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

