Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.18 EPS

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TMQ opened at $1.62 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 158,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $352,314.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 173,700 shares of company stock valued at $373,354.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

