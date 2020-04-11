Trollcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Trollcoin has a market cap of $161,658.64 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033264 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00059137 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,822.22 or 1.00012253 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067274 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.