TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $136.71 million and $512.82 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Bitso, Zebpay and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02704176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 136,572,773 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kuna, Binance, Kyber Network, HBUS, Koinex, HitBTC, Bitso, IDEX, Zebpay, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, Crex24, CoinTiger, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.