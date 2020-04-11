TTC (TTC) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, TTC has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.43 million and $904,601.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.04497664 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036806 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003429 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 874,414,207 coins and its circulating supply is 417,389,051 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, BitForex, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

