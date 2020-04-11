UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 2,428,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.27. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

