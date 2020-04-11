UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Infineon angesichts der endgultigen Genehmigung der Cypress-ubernahme durch die nun erfolgte Zustimmung in China auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 22 Euro belassen. Die regulatorischen Hurden seien nun aus dem Weg geraumt, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die ubernahme durfte nun binnen funf Geschaftstagen vollzogen werden, da alles vorbereitet sei./tih/bgf

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 09:49 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” UBS Group’s analyst commented.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oddo Securities lowered Infineon Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.94.

OTCMKTS:IFNNF opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.