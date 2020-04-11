UGAS Reaches One Day Volume of $3.92 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.04497664 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036806 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

