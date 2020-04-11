Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,752,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,878 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,321,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 748,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.