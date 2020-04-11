Unobtanium (UNO) Price Tops $54.56 on Top Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $54.56 or 0.00793195 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $183.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.83 or 0.03370043 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000579 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,975 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.