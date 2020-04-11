VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLEEY. Kepler Capital Markets raised VALEO/S to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut VALEO/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Societe Generale raised VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut VALEO/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 133,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.81. VALEO/S has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

