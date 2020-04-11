ValuEngine Upgrades BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.94.

Shares of BJRI opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Lynds acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,327,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

