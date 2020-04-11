Velas (VLX) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Velas has a market capitalization of $27.42 million and approximately $487,527.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001655 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000524 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

